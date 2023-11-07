 Leave site
Witness appeal after Minehead assault

Witness appeal after Minehead assault

Posted on 7 November 2023, at 15:21 in Appeals

We’re appealing for witnesses after an assault in Minehead last week.

A man was punched and kicked while walking on Warren Road, near the play park, at approximately 7pm on Friday 3 November.

He suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white and believed to be about 40 years old. He was wearing a green coat and dark jeans.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223269905, or complete our online appeals form.