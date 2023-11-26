Witnesses sought following fire on double-decker bus
Were you travelling on the number 2 bus through Stockwood, in Bristol, earlier today (Sunday 26 November)?
We are investigating a suspected arson on the top of a double-decker bus. Officers are keen to speak to any passenger who saw anything suspicious while travelling between Cribbs Causeway and Stockwood between 3.30-4pm.
The bus was travelling along Ladman Road, turning in Stockwood Road before it came to a stop at The Coots when the driver realised the vehicle was on fire.
Officers and Avon Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance. Thankfully, no one was injured or required hospital treatment.
If you have any information, or remember seeing anything suspicious, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223289324, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.