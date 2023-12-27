Appeal after car doors are tried in Downend
We’re seeking the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to after reports of someone trying car doors in Downend.
In the early hours of Friday 24 November, a man was seen in Hurstwood Road trying the handles of parked vehicles.
The man we want to speak to is described as white, aged in their 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223291418, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.