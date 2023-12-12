Appeal after cyclist hurt in collision

We’re appealing for any witnesses, dashcam or other footage after a cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision.

It happened at about 10.20pm on Monday 11 December on the A432 Fishponds Road, Eastville, Bristol, between its junctions with Sandy Lane and Berkeley Street.

The injured man, who is in his 20s, was riding an electrically-assisted bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a Nissan Note travelling in the opposite direction.

He remains in hospital with injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening.

There were no reported injuries to the car driver.

If you saw either vehicle in the moments beforehand, witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage please get in touch.