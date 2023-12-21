Appeal after girl harassed by man
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a girl was harassed by a man in south Bristol.
The incident happened between 7.45am and 8.10am on Tuesday 28 November.
A man followed a girl for about 15 minutes from Andover Road, talking to her as she walked along Salcombe Road and on to Walsh Avenue.
The man is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.
He was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, black trainers, a long black coat and a black baseball cap.
The girl wasn’t physically harmed but was left shaken by the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the man is asked to contact us.
If you notice someone being harassed or someone who may be in need of help, you can find some safe ways you can intervene in a situation here.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223290786, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.