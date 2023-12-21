Appeal after girl harassed by man

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a girl was harassed by a man in south Bristol.

The incident happened between 7.45am and 8.10am on Tuesday 28 November.

A man followed a girl for about 15 minutes from Andover Road, talking to her as she walked along Salcombe Road and on to Walsh Avenue.

The man is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, black trainers, a long black coat and a black baseball cap.

The girl wasn’t physically harmed but was left shaken by the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the man is asked to contact us.