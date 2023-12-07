Appeal after Weston-super-Mare burglary
We’re appealing for the public’s help following a burglary in Weston-super-Mare last month in which a van, three motocross bikes and a number of tools were stolen.
We were called to an address in Locking Road shortly before 8am on Friday 3 November to a report offenders had forced entry to two industrial units.
A white Ford Transit van, the three pictured motocross bikes and tools were stolen.
Officers have carried out house to house enquiries and checked CCTV in the area and our investigation is ongoing.
If you recognise the pictured bikes, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any other information which could help, call 101 and quote reference 5223268730.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.