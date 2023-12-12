Appeal for witnesses after boy injured in assault at Taunton park

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was assaulted during an incident in a Taunton park.

The boy was on his pushbike in Lyngford Park, at about 1pm on Tuesday 24 October, when he was approached by two other boys and assaulted. The boys tried to take his helmet and gloves, but two other people intervened and returned his belongings.

The victim was then approached by one of the suspects in Grange Drive, and he was assaulted again. This time a man on a pushbike intervened and helped the victim. Thankfully, he didn’t receive any serious injuries in either of the incidents.

We’d like to speak to the members of the public who helped the victim in the park, or the man who came to his aid in Grange Drive, to come forward and help with our investigation.

If you can assist, please contact us.