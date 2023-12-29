Appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted – Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in St Pauls.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after the victim, a woman in her 40s, was grabbed and pushed on City Road, in St Pauls, Bristol, on Wednesday (27 December) at around 9.30am.

The woman did not require hospital treatment but is understandably shaken.

The suspect has been released on police bail.

We are interested in speaking to three people who we believe are key witnesses to the incident.

The group included two women and one man:

One of the women was wearing a white coat with a white hood, blue jeans and carrying a cross-body bag.

The second woman was wearing a long, brown coat and blue jeans. She also had a brown hat, scarf and was carrying a black cross-body bag and an umbrella.

The man had dark hair and was wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

We also wish to speak to the driver of a black Dacia Sandero travelling in the area at the time who we also believe saw the assault.