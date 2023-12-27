Appeal for witnesses of Weston-super-Mare assault

Officers investigating a GBH in Weston-super-Mare are appealing for two people who are thought to have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Two men in the 40s were attacked on a landing of a block of flats on Windermere Avenue.

One of the victims suffered a number of significant injuries to his face and fractures of a clavicle and finger in the incident in which he was bitten and kicked by a man and a woman.

The other victim suffered cuts and bruises when he was punched in the face by a woman.

The incident happened between 4.10am and 4.20am on Monday 28 August.

The male offender is described as aged in his 20s, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short, cropped hair.

The woman he was with is described as aged between 30 and 50, also about 5ft 8ins tall, of thin build with pale skin and straight light brown hair.

Investigating officer PC Jack Cochrane said: “The man with the more significant injuries continues to be troubled by them and is receiving ongoing hospital treatment nearly four months after he was attacked.

“As part of our investigation, we have carried out house to house enquiries and reviewed CCTV while two people have also been arrested on suspicion of offences including causing grievous bodily harm.

“We continue to carry out enquires and have reason to believe two people may have witnessed what happened but for whatever reason have not yet spoken with police.

“We’d ask they contact us to tell us what they saw or alternatively, they could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

“Crimestoppers are completely independent of the police. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to us when contacting them.”