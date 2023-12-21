Appeal to find man who failed to return to HMP Leyhill

We are asking the public to call us should they see Anthony Parsons.

He failed to return to HMP Leyhill on Wednesday 20 December. He was last seen in Bristol at about 8am that same day, wearing a black Nike tracksuit, white T-shirt and black trainers.

He is 30 years old, of mixed heritage, slim, with a tattoo on his right arm.

Parsons is known to have links to Cardiff and Caerphilly.

If you see Parsons, do not approach him, call 999 quoting reference 5223310960, or call 101 with any other information.