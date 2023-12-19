Appeal to reunite stolen Christmas presents with their owners

Officers investigating the theft of a car are appealing for the public’s help to reunite a number of Christmas presents found inside with their owners.

The car was reported stolen from an address in the Redfield area of Bristol at 10.25am on 13 December.

Forty minutes later, officers located the vehicle being driven in the Stokes Croft area. They stopped it and arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Inside the car were a number of items which are believed to have been stolen, possibly from other vehicles, including several bags of wrapped Christmas presents.

Most of the presents were labelled from ‘Debbie and Lee’ or ‘Sarah, Rich, Max and Joe’.

The two people arrested were later released on police bail while enquiries continue.