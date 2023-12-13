Arrest made in dangerous driving investigation – Warmley

We’re investigating a collision near Warmley for which a man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

At about 6.25am on Tuesday (12 December), a collision involving two cars happened at the Deanery Road roundabout, where the A420 meets the A4174.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved, a BMW, pulled up near a petrol station and got out of the car. The driver of the second vehicle, a Fiesta, then collided with the parked BMW, causing damage.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs. He’s been released on bail so further enquiries can be carried out.

We’re appealing for anyone who saw either collision, or who may have relevant dashcam or other footage, to contact us.