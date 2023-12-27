Arrest made in ongoing assault investigation – Bristol

We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault, for which a man has been arrested.

Two men, both in their thirties, were assaulted by one or possibly two other men, near the Cascade Steps, on St Augustine’s Parade, Bristol, between 12.50am and 1.10am on Sunday 12 November. Both suffered facial injuries, with one of the victims requiring treatment at hospital.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and released under investigation so further enquiries can be carried out.

We want to identify any witnesses to this incident who haven’t already spoken with the police, in particular a man holding an umbrella who said he saw what happened.

If this was you, or if you can help with this investigation, please contact us.