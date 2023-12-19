CCTV appeal after assault in Weston-super-Mare

We are releasing CCTV footage as part of our ongoing enquiries into an assault that happened in Weston-super-Mare.

The victim was walking in the Alexandra Parade area when he was approached by two unknown men.

One of them then punched him in the face at approximately 10.45-11pm on Thursday 28 September.

The victim required hospital treatment after the assault.

The suspect was described as about 5ft 9ins, of mixed heritage and had curly brown or black hair.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are issuing a clip showing two men we would like to identify in connection with our investigation.

Anyone who knows them, or witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223237362.