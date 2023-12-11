CCTV appeal following altercation in Bridgwater
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this woman in connection with an assault investigation.
Officers believe the woman pictured may have information to aid their investigation into an incident which occurred on Friday 17 November.
The woman is white with black hair. She is shown wearing a green coat, black trousers and light-coloured shoes, carrying a blue/purple backpack.
At around 6.10pm, two women were seen in an altercation in Binford Place, Bridgwater.
If you recognise the woman in the photo, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223281667, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.