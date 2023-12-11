CCTV appeal following altercation in Bridgwater

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this woman in connection with an assault investigation.

Officers believe the woman pictured may have information to aid their investigation into an incident which occurred on Friday 17 November.

The woman is white with black hair. She is shown wearing a green coat, black trousers and light-coloured shoes, carrying a blue/purple backpack.

At around 6.10pm, two women were seen in an altercation in Binford Place, Bridgwater.

If you recognise the woman in the photo, please contact us.