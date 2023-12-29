CCTV issued after teenagers assaulted in Bristol city centre

We’re issuing a CCTV image of two men we’d like to identify in connection with an investigation into an unprovoked assault in Bristol city centre.

A 17-year-old boy suffered cuts, bruising and ongoing headaches, after being struck with what’s believed to have been a wrench, while he was in Millennium Promenade, sometime between 12.10pm and 12.36pm on Saturday 16 November. A second person, an 18-year-old man, was also struck during this incident, but he didn’t suffer any injuries.

In relation to the image released today, one of the men is black, in his early twenties, of slim build, wearing a black padded jacket, black jogging bottoms with a blue Nike logo, and he was carrying a black backpack with a white logo on.

The second man is black, in his early twenties, of average build, and he was wearing a grey padded jacket, with a black hat, black jogging bottoms and he was also carrying a similar backpack.

We’d like to speak to anyone who recognises either of the men, or who has any other information which could help. If you can assist, please contact us.