CCTV released after five cars damaged in Yate

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify three people as part of an ongoing theft and criminal damage investigation.

Officers are keen to speak with the three people in this video as we believe they can aid our investigation into the incident which happened in the early hours of Monday 13 November.

The three individuals are all white and thought to be in their 20s or 30s.

They are all wearing dark jackets and jeans. One of the individuals is seen wearing light-coloured trainers and has short, dark hair.

Between midnight and 12.30am, three unknown men were seen smashing the windscreens of five Mercedes vehicles on the Beeches Industrial Estate, in Yate.

The suspects then stole five catalytic convertors from the vehicles and made off from the scene in a pick-up truck.

While we appreciate the footage is not the clearest or best quality, we are hoping someone may recognise the clothing or mannerisms of the individuals.