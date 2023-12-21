Dashcam footage wanted after fail-to-stop collision

We are investigating a fail-to-stop collision in Bristol a week ago and hope to trace any witnesses who can help our enquiries.

A woman, in her 70s, was helping a relative into a car at about 4.30-4.45pm on Thursday 14 December in Bishopsworth Road when an unknown vehicle, being driven in the direction of Bedminster Down Road, struck the open car door and injured her.

Paramedics took her to hospital with facial injuries and bruising. She was released the following day.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out but we are appealing for any dashcam footage captured by any motorists travelling along Bishopsworth Road in either direction to help us try to identify the driver and vehicle involved.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223305516 or complete the online form on our website.