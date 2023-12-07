Delivery driver robbery under investigation – Cheddar
We’re asking people to check dashcam and doorbell footage after a delivery driver was robbed in Cheddar.
The incident happened in Hannay Road, between around 8.30pm and 8.40pm on Friday 24 November.
The driver was delivering a parcel, when he noticed a man trying the doorhandles of his unmarked silver van.
As he approached the man, a second person grabbed him from behind, made threats, and demanded he hand over his backpack, which he did.
Both suspects have then run off and got into a black-coloured estate vehicle, possibly an Audi A4, which was parked nearby. It was driven off in the direction of Warrens Hill/Venns Gate.
The victim was left shaken but unharmed and nothing was stolen from the van.
The victim has described the man trying the doorhandles as white, about 5ft 8ins/5ft 9ins, of medium build, with a short full beard. He was wearing a blue/black baseball cap, a black leather jacket and jeans.
He was unable to describe the second suspect.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223288132, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.