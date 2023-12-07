Delivery driver robbery under investigation – Cheddar

We’re asking people to check dashcam and doorbell footage after a delivery driver was robbed in Cheddar.

The incident happened in Hannay Road, between around 8.30pm and 8.40pm on Friday 24 November.

The driver was delivering a parcel, when he noticed a man trying the doorhandles of his unmarked silver van.

As he approached the man, a second person grabbed him from behind, made threats, and demanded he hand over his backpack, which he did.

Both suspects have then run off and got into a black-coloured estate vehicle, possibly an Audi A4, which was parked nearby. It was driven off in the direction of Warrens Hill/Venns Gate.

The victim was left shaken but unharmed and nothing was stolen from the van.

The victim has described the man trying the doorhandles as white, about 5ft 8ins/5ft 9ins, of medium build, with a short full beard. He was wearing a blue/black baseball cap, a black leather jacket and jeans.

He was unable to describe the second suspect.