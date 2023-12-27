Injured man found on Bristol street

A man was found injured in Bishop Road, Bishopston, Bristol, on Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December.

Officers and ambulance crews attended at about 10.50pm.

There was an earlier report that a group of people, all dressed in black, were seen running out of Bishop Road into Gloucester Road.

A man in his 20s has gone to hospital with stab wounds. His injuries are currently described as potentially life-threatening. His next of kin are aware.

Gloucester Road is closed at its junction with Bishop Road while officers examine the scene of the incident.

If you were in Bishop Road or Gloucester Road between 10.15pm and 11pm and saw a group of people hanging around, spotted anyone acting suspiciously, or have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the investigation we’d like to hear from you.