Jail sentences totalling 20 years handed to four men for heroin and cocaine supply offences

Prison sentences totalling more than 20 years have been handed out to four men who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in Bristol.

Khalid Nur, Mahaed Mohamed, Guuleed Mohamed and Abdullah Elmi were jailed at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 22 December).

They all admitted to committing drug offences in the city between April 2022 and January 2023.

Warrants were carried out at addresses linked to all four men in January and police seized approximately £40,000 of class A and class B drugs and more than £20,000 in cash.

Nur was found to run a drugs line and was involved in other supply lines that the other three men managed.

The 26-year-old, from Redcliffe, was jailed for 10 years and nine months, after he also pleaded guilty to additional charges of possession ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Mahaed Mohamed, 25, and Guuleed Mohamed, 23, both from Hengrove, received sentences of five years nine months and five years three months respectively.

A three-year prison sentence was handed to 25-year-old Elmi, from St Phillips.

Officer in the case, PC Jon Spawls, said: “We pleased with the sentences handed out today.

“This group caused significant harm to their local communities through the supply of class A drugs and I hope these sentences will serve to bring some respite to these communities and deter other people from becoming involved in the supply of illegal drugs.

“Drugs cause a misery to people and these four men have been jailed for trying to profit from that.”

PC Spawls added: “This was a complex investigation led by the Avon and Somerset’s county lines team and heavily supported by hard-working colleagues across different directorates, including the High Harm Drug Market Intelligence Team, to identify those involved and detain them at the start of the year.

“This was a real team effort, and without such support this outcome would not have been possible.”