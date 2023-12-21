Men plead guilty to Taunton burglary

Two men have pleaded guilty to burglary after appearing before Taunton magistrates yesterday (Wednesday 20 December).

Robert Catleugh, 38, of Alfred Street, Taunton, and Larry Grant, 50, of Jubilee Street, Taunton, were both charged for one count of non-dwelling burglary following a burglary in Manor Road, Taunton in the early hours of Tuesday (19 December).

Catleugh was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

They both entered guilty pleas when they appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court.

Grant was released on conditional bail to appear before magistrates in February for sentencing. Catleugh was remanded into custody for sentencing at Taunton Crown Court in January.