Wanted man Shane Walsh last seen in Somerset

We’re issuing an urgent appeal to locate a man who is wanted in connection with several recent offences.

Officers from both Avon and Somerset Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary want to speak to 31-year-old Shane Walsh in connection with offences which include aggravated taking of vehicles without consent, assaults – including against emergency workers – criminal damage to vehicles, malicious communications, breach of a protection order and other offences.

Walsh is from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire but was last seen in Somerton, Somerset, at around 2.30am on Saturday 02 December. There was a subsequent unconfirmed sighting in Castle Cary at about 3pm the same day.

It is understood that a vehicle Walsh was driving crashed on 02 December in Barton Road, Keinton Mandeville, Somerset. Officers are concerned that he may be injured and consequently vulnerable after he fled the collision on foot. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

He is described as a slim white man, 5ft 6ins tall with brown hair. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a blue puffer jacket with a dark tan jacket over the top.

Both police forces are working together in a bid to locate Walsh, and we’re now appealing to the public to help by reporting any sightings.