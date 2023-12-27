Witness appeal following injury collision on A370 at East Brent

An investigation is taking place after a collision involving three vehicles on the A370 at East Brent on Friday 8 December.

Emergency services were called to Weston Road at about 8.45pm after a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra, Volvo estate and a SsangYong Rexton.

The Volvo driver was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-serious injuries, while the driver of the SsangYong was treated by paramedics at the scene before returning home.

The driver of the Astra failed to stop at the scene however a man came forward the following morning to assist our enquiries.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam showing any of the cars involved prior to it. If you can help our enquiries, please contact us.