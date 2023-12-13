Witnesses and information sought after man attacked in case of mistaken identity – Yeovil

Officers investigating a GBH in Yeovil are appealing for witnesses and information.

A man in his 20s was attacked by three men on Eastland Road at about 6.15pm on Tuesday 3 October.

He sustained three slash wounds in the incident which didn’t require hospital treatment.

It’s believed the offenders mistook the victim for someone else and when it became clear he was not who they thought he was they ran away.

The offenders are described as:

A black man aged in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He wore a full black tracksuit with a hood and a dark bandana covering his face. He carried a Gucci bag which had a black strap.

A white man, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of large build. He wore a full red tracksuit and white shoes. He also wore a dark bandana around his face. He had a scar under one of his eyes and tattoo on his neck, possibly of a dragon.

A white man, aged in his late teens or early 20s of slim build. He also wore a full tracksuit.

As part of the investigation, officers have reviewed CCTV from the area and have also carried out house to house enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who recognises the description of any of the offenders, is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223241297.

We’re also keen to identify the intended target of the assault – a man believed to be called ‘Jay’.

If you know who Jay is please also call 101 quoting the same reference.