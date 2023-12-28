Witnesses sought after man stabbed on Boxing Day – Bristol

A man who was found injured in Bishop Road, Bishopston, Bristol, on Boxing Day remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police enquiries continue into the attack, in which the man suffered stab wounds described as potentially life-threatening.

The injured man, who is in his 20s and from Fishponds, had been out with a group of friends.

He became separated from his friends and was attacked by a group of up to four people on the corner of Gloucester Road and Bishop Road.

Members of the public saw a group of people dressed in black running out of Bishop Road and called 999, while passers-by tried to help the injured man.

Police and ambulance crew were on scene at about 10.50pm on Tuesday 26 December and the man was taken to hospital. His next of kin are aware.

Gloucester Road and Bishop Road were closed for much of Wednesday 27 December while the scene was examined and door-to-door enquiries carried out.