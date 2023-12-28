Witnesses sought following aggravated burglary – Bath
We are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in the centre of Bath earlier this month.
On Saturday 9 December between 1-2am, an unknown offender broke into a property in Brock Street, Bath.
They assaulted the victim and stole documents before making off.
If you have any information, or have any CCTV or doorbell footage covering the area for that time, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223300256, or complete our online appeals form.