CCTV appeal after coffee shop damaged

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with incidents of criminal damage at a coffee shop in the Broadmead area of Bristol.

Shortly after 7am on Thursday 4 January, a man has thrown and umbrella through the front door of Coffee #1 in Union Street, causing it to smash. Several similar incidents have been reported since and this is having an impact on staff.

As part of their investigation, officers would like to speak to the pictured man.

He is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s with short greying hair. At the time he was wearing glasses, a green coat, red trousers and brown shoes.