CCTV appeal after Ilchester robbery

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a person we want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Ilchester on Sunday (7 January).

Shortly before 8:30pm an offender has entered the Costcutter store in Taranto Hill, Ilchester where a member of staff was assaulted and vapes and alcohol were stolen.

The victim suffered bruising and has been left shaken up by the incident.

The person we want to speak to is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. They were wearing a black Nicce branded hoodie with its hood up, a black balaclava, black jogging bottoms, black socks and black sliders and carrying a yellow Asda bag.

They are believed to have left the shop on foot travelling down Hermes Place and Great Orchard.

We appreciate the quality of the images isn’t the greatest, however we hope people may recognise the clothing being worn.

PC Jonathan Spriggs said: “This was a brazen robbery that has left someone shaken up and with injuries. We are working hard to identify the person responsible.

“The investigation is being led by our specialist Operation Remedy team and neighbourhood officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area.

“If you have any information which could help, please contact us.”

If you can identify the pictured person, saw anything suspicious in the area in the days leading up to the incident, or have any footage which could help, please contact us.