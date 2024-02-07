Appeal for witnesses after Bridgwater collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a stolen car collided with a parked lorry in Bridgwater.

The car, a grey Toyota Yaris, sustained extensive damage after it was driven the wrong way up St Mary’s Street before colliding with a lorry at around 11.30pm on Thursday, 25 January.

Following the collision, the driver of the vehicle reversed, narrowly missing three pedestrians before continuing to drive the wrong way down the one-way street.

As part of our investigation we’ve recovered CCTV footage of the incident and officers would now like to speak to the three people pictured in a CCTV still we’re releasing.

We appreciate the image isn’t clear but hope someone may still be able to identify who the three witnesses in the image are.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested following the collision on suspicion of offences including aggravated vehicle taking and drug driving. She has since been bailed with conditions.

If you witnessed the incident, or know who any of the three people pictured in the CCTV image are, please contact us.