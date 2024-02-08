CCTV appeal after burglary in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a burglary investigation.
Officers believe the individual pictured has information which could aid with their investigation.
He is white and of slim build. He is shown wearing a hat, a grey hoody and grey joggers.
The incident relates to a burglary from a business in Sleep Lane, Whitchurch, Bristol, on Saturday 13 January at around 8am.
The offender made off with a handbag containing cards and a phone. The cards were then used at multiple other locations.
If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224010548, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.