CCTV appeal after burglary in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a burglary investigation.

Officers believe the individual pictured has information which could aid with their investigation.

He is white and of slim build. He is shown wearing a hat, a grey hoody and grey joggers.

The incident relates to a burglary from a business in Sleep Lane, Whitchurch, Bristol, on Saturday 13 January at around 8am.

The offender made off with a handbag containing cards and a phone. The cards were then used at multiple other locations.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information, please contact us.