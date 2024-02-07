Renewed appeal to find missing Tia-Leigh
We are renewing our appeal to find 17-year-old Tia-Leigh.
Tia-Leigh was last seen in the Port Talbot area of South Wales on Wednesday 31 January and officers believe she is in the Filton area of South Gloucestershire.
We believe she has also travelled in Bristol city centre and the Clifton area.
We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are calling on the public to call us if they see her.
She is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins, of average build, with long black hair and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a hoody and a light green body warmer.
We believe Tia-Leigh may be in company with a man.
DI Louise Macpherson said: “Tia-Leigh, we are all worried about you and urge you to get in touch with us so we can make sure you are okay.
“If anyone, including the man she has been seen in company with, can help our inquiries, please get in touch as soon as possible.”
If you know where Tia-Leigh is, please call 999 and quote reference 5224029590. If you have any other information, please call 101.