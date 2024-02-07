Renewed appeal to find missing Tia-Leigh

We are renewing our appeal to find 17-year-old Tia-Leigh.

Tia-Leigh was last seen in the Port Talbot area of South Wales on Wednesday 31 January and officers believe she is in the Filton area of South Gloucestershire.

We believe she has also travelled in Bristol city centre and the Clifton area.

We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are calling on the public to call us if they see her.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins, of average build, with long black hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a hoody and a light green body warmer.

We believe Tia-Leigh may be in company with a man.