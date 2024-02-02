Renewed appeal to find wanted Rhys Reynolds

Have you seen Rhys Reynolds?

The 24-year-old is wanted after escaping from lawful custody in Weston-super-Mare at about 7.50pm on Monday 29 January, having been charged with a breach of bail.

Reynolds is a white male who was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, with orange lining, and grey jogging bottoms. He is about 5ft 7ins, has a scar on his left cheek and has the words ‘Love Respect Loyalty’ tattooed on his inner right forearm.

He has links to Milton, Weston-super-Mare and Portishead.

If you see Reynolds, don’t approach him, please call 999 quoting reference 5224024950, or call 101 with other information.