Renewed appeal to find wanted Rhys Reynolds
Have you seen Rhys Reynolds?
The 24-year-old is wanted after escaping from lawful custody in Weston-super-Mare at about 7.50pm on Monday 29 January, having been charged with a breach of bail.
Reynolds is a white male who was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, with orange lining, and grey jogging bottoms. He is about 5ft 7ins, has a scar on his left cheek and has the words ‘Love Respect Loyalty’ tattooed on his inner right forearm.
He has links to Milton, Weston-super-Mare and Portishead.
If you see Reynolds, don’t approach him, please call 999 quoting reference 5224024950, or call 101 with other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.