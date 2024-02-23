Witness appeal after public indecency reported in Nailsea

We are investigating an incident of public indecency by a man in Nailsea.

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man (below) we’d like to speak to as we believe he may have information that could assist our enquiries. He’s described as white, in his 20s or 30s, about 5ft 6-7ins, with dark facial hair and wearing black Under Armour clothing.

The incident happened at approximately 4pm in Hannah More Road on Monday 5 February.

Officers are also releasing a second image of man (below) who they think may have witnessed what happened. He’s described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with facial hair, and wearing a light blue Hoodrich jacket, grey trousers and a baseball cap.