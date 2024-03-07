Appeal after man’s eye socket fractured

Do you recognise the man in these images? We’re keen to speak to him as part of our investigation after an assault in Bristol.

The victim – a man in his forties – was at the pub with friends when he was subjected to an unprovoked assault in which he was knocked unconscious.

He was taken home but the next day went to hospital and was found to have suffered three fractures to his eye socket, needing urgent medical treatment. He was left unable to work for more than a month.

It happened at about 12.30am on Saturday 16 December 2023 at The Masonic pub in North Street, Bedminster, and was reported to police the following afternoon.

After following up a number of lines of enquiry, we’re now releasing a CCTV image of a man we’d like to trace.

The man in the image was at the pub at the time. He’s believed to be in his late twenties or early thirties and is described as white, with short dark hair and is wearing a grey T-shirt, light-coloured trousers and white trainers.

We’d like to hear from him, anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information which could help.