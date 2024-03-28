Appeal to identify witness after rape in Stapleton

Detectives investigating an incident of rape in the Stapleton area of Bristol are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who they believe may be a key witness.

Between 10.30pm and 11.20pm on Friday 22 March, a woman was attacked near Snuff Mills before a member of the public intervened and took her home. The victim has since been taken to hospital and is being supported by specialists.

The offender is described as a black man who was driving a black Audi. Efforts to locate him are ongoing.

The member of the public who intervened (pictured) was driving a blue car at the time.

The vehicle driven by the potential witness

DC Alastair Lea, of our specialist team of rape and serious sexual offence investigators, Operation Bluestone, said: “This was a terrifying incident and one which we are taking incredibly seriously. “We believe this was an isolated incident, however we’re working tirelessly to identify the person responsible and our investigation is well underway. “The pictured man is a potential significant witness and we believe they could help our enquiries.”

The man officers believe may have witnessed the incident

If you are this man, know who it is, or have any other information which could help, then please contact us.

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit or call 0117 342 6999.