CCTV appeal after Bristol Harbourside assault

We’re issuing images of three men we’d like to identify in connection with an assault in the Harbourside area of Bristol.

A 35-year-old man was attacked close to Pero’s Bridge at about 2.40-2.50am on Saturday 17 February. He was pushed, kicked and punched during the incident, suffering a suspected broken eye socket, other facial injuries, and concussion.

We’re carrying out an investigation into the assault and following a review of CCTV we’ve identified three men we’d like to speak to. They are believed to be in their teens or 20s.

The first man is described as white, of stocky/muscular build, with blond/ginger hair, and wearing a black t-shirt, a khaki button-down shirt, black zip-up coat, blue jeans, black trainers and a neck chain.

The second is said to be Black, of medium/muscular build, and wearing black padded jacket with a white zip, black trousers and a black beanie hat.

The third is described as white, of slim build, with brown facial hair, and wearing a black Trapstar tracksuit with white and red writing on and a black beanie hat.

If you recognise any of the men, or have information which could help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224042732. We’d also be keen to hear from any witnesses too because we believe they were a number in the area at the time.