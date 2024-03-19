CCTV appeal after Kingswood assault

Officers investigating a serious assault in South Gloucestershire in October are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

They want to speak to him in connection with the incident, which took place at 7.20pm on Saturday 14 October in Regent Street, Kingswood.

A man, aged in his 40s, was attacked by a group of seven men and teenagers who punched and kicked him before stamping on him and running him over with a motorbike.

The victim suffered multiple broken ribs, a significant cut to his head and bruising. He was taken to hospital and has now returned home.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Three have been released on police bail with the other having been released with no further action.

Officer in the case Evangeline Toker-Lester said: “This was a vicious attack on a man who had done nothing to provoke his attackers “Our investigation into the incident is now well underway and we’re now releasing these CCTV images of a man who we’d like to speak to.”

The man is described as white, aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall, of slim build and with dark hair which is longer on top.