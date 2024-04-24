Appeal to identify witnesses after Yeovil assault

Officers investigating an incident in in Yeovil town centre earlier this month in which a man was punched and kicked want to speak to these two women who they believe may be witnesses.

At approximately 1.15am on Sunday 13 April in Middle Street, the victim was punched and kicked by a group of four men causing significant bruising and the loss of a tooth.

Four men, all aged in their 20s or 30s, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm within hours of the incident and have since been released under investigation.

The two pictured women are believed to be potential witnesses and officers are keen to speak to them as part of the investigation.

If you know who they are or have any information about the incident which could help please contact us.