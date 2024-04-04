CCTV appeal after shop staff assaulted in Broadmead
CCTV images of a woman have been released as part of an investigation into the assault of staff at a shop in the Broadmead area of Bristol.
Shortly after 3pm on Tuesday 20 February a woman entered the O2 Shop in Broadmead before becoming aggressive and threatening its employees and then grabbing one. After being removed from the building, she later returned with a hammer and threatened to damage doors.
The woman we want to speak to is described as black, aged in her late 30s or early 40s, with black braided hair and was wearing glasses.
If you know her, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224045028, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.