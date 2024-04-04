CCTV appeal after shop staff assaulted in Broadmead

CCTV images of a woman have been released as part of an investigation into the assault of staff at a shop in the Broadmead area of Bristol.

Shortly after 3pm on Tuesday 20 February a woman entered the O2 Shop in Broadmead before becoming aggressive and threatening its employees and then grabbing one. After being removed from the building, she later returned with a hammer and threatened to damage doors.

The woman we want to speak to is described as black, aged in her late 30s or early 40s, with black braided hair and was wearing glasses.

If you know her, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.