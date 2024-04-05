CCTV following assault in Hanham pub

Do you recognise these two men?

Officers are keen to speak with them following an assault in a pub in Hanham last month.

On Wednesday 20 March at around 10.45pm, two unknown men were reported to become aggressive with staff at the Jolly Sailor Wetherspoon Pub, in Hanham High Street, in South Gloucestershire.

One of the men threw food at a member of staff and then spat at another.

Officers believe the two men pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries.

They are both white, of large build, and described as being in 40-50 years old.

If you recognise the two people, or witnessed the incident and have information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.