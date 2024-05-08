CCTV appeal after child assaulted in Soundwell
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who we want to speak to in connection with the assault of a child in the Soundwell area of Bristol in March.
Shortly before 7.45pm on Friday 22 March, we received a report that a child, approximately 10 years old, was being strangled and pushed up against a fence in Soundwell Road.
The offender was described as a man, aged in his late 30s or early 40s, with receding black hair and black clothing.
If you know this man, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224074618, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.