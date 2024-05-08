CCTV appeal after child assaulted in Soundwell

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who we want to speak to in connection with the assault of a child in the Soundwell area of Bristol in March.

Shortly before 7.45pm on Friday 22 March, we received a report that a child, approximately 10 years old, was being strangled and pushed up against a fence in Soundwell Road.

The offender was described as a man, aged in his late 30s or early 40s, with receding black hair and black clothing.

If you know this man, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.