CCTV appeal after girl inappropriately touched on Bristol bus

CCTV images have today been released of a man officers want to speak to after a teenage girl was inappropriately touched while travelling on a bus in Bristol.

The incident took place at approximately 7.40pm on Monday 26 February on the number 43 bus going to Cadbury Heath from Bristol city centre.

The unknown offender was sat next to the victim as the bus was travelling along Old Market Street when the offence took place.

The man we want to speak to is described as black, aged approximately in his 50s or 60s, and about 5ft 8ins tall. He had greying hair a long grey beard and was wearing a black hooded tracksuit with white stripes on its sleeves at the time.

If you know who this man is or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.