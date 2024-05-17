CCTV appeal after shop staff assaulted in St Philips, Bristol

A CCTV image has today been released by officers of a man they want to speak to after staff at Sainsbury’s in Avon Street in the St Philips area of Bristol were pushed and headbutted.

At approximately 6.45pm on Friday 22 March a man was asked to leave the shop and then pushed past a security guard before headbutting another member of staff. As he was leaving, he has then thrown a glass on the ground.

As part of their investigation, officers have now released an image of a man who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.

He is described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, with no facial hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit at the time.

If you know who this man is or have any other information which could help our enquiries, please contact us.