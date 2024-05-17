CCTV appeal after shop staff assaulted in St Philips, Bristol
A CCTV image has today been released by officers of a man they want to speak to after staff at Sainsbury’s in Avon Street in the St Philips area of Bristol were pushed and headbutted.
At approximately 6.45pm on Friday 22 March a man was asked to leave the shop and then pushed past a security guard before headbutting another member of staff. As he was leaving, he has then thrown a glass on the ground.
As part of their investigation, officers have now released an image of a man who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.
He is described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, with no facial hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit at the time.
If you know who this man is or have any other information which could help our enquiries, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224074585, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.