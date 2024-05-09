CCTV appeal in Bristol rape investigation

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to as part of our investigation into the rape of a woman in Bristol.

In the early hours of 29 October 2022 the victim has left Lizard Lounge in Queens Road before being attacked at a residential address, also in Queens Road.

The man we want to speak to is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall of skinny build and as having blond hair.

Investigating officer DC Molly Vockings, of our specialist rape and sexual offences investigations team Operation Bluestone, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and has had a long-term impact on her.

“We’ve been conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and are keeping the victim updated as this progresses.

“As part of our enquiries, we want to speak to the man in this CCTV image and would encourage anyone who knows who he is to come forward.”

If you recognise this man or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.