CCTV appeal in Bristol rape investigation
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to as part of our investigation into the rape of a woman in Bristol.
In the early hours of 29 October 2022 the victim has left Lizard Lounge in Queens Road before being attacked at a residential address, also in Queens Road.
The man we want to speak to is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall of skinny build and as having blond hair.
Investigating officer DC Molly Vockings, of our specialist rape and sexual offences investigations team Operation Bluestone, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and has had a long-term impact on her.
“We’ve been conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and are keeping the victim updated as this progresses.
“As part of our enquiries, we want to speak to the man in this CCTV image and would encourage anyone who knows who he is to come forward.”
If you recognise this man or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
Help is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent. People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999 for more information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222263936, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.