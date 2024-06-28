Arrest made following fatal collision on A371 in Wincanton

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A371 in Wincanton.

The incident happened at around 5.20am on Wednesday (June 26) and involved a Citroen van and a Volvo lorry.

The arrested man was the driver of the van.

A 27-year-old man, a Dutch national, sadly died following the collision. His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them.

The victim was one of three passengers in the van. The other two, both men in their thirties, were also taken to hospital. One has since been discharged while the other is being treated for serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The lorry driver was shocked but unhurt.

We’re continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam/doorbell footage.