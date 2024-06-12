Football fans urged to be responsible ahead of Euro 2024

Ahead of the start of the Euro 2024 tournament later this week, we’re encouraging football fans to make sure they behave responsibly.

The tournament kicks off on Friday (14 June) with hosts Germany playing Scotland and England will play their first game on Sunday (16 June).

Policing plans are already in place to make sure everyone is able to enjoy watching the matches safely, whether that be at home or at public screenings.

We do know from past tournaments that several crime types are likely to rise, partly linked to increased alcohol consumption.

Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said: “While we know the vast majority of people will be enjoying the games responsibly, unfortunately we are expecting to see increased reports of certain types of offences. “We have a duty of care to keep everyone safe and so we are working closely with our partners to make sure we have plans in place to deal with these issues. “Our priority is making sure everyone can enjoy what is, hopefully, a deep run into the latter stages of the tournament for England.”

Football-related disorder – even if it’s not committed at a match – can see offenders receive football banning orders preventing them from attending fixtures.

One of the most notable increases in crime types seen nationally during football tournaments is domestic abuse. Nationally, reports of domestic abuse rise by 38 per cent if England lose and noticeably increases even if they win.