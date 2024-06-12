Football fans urged to be responsible ahead of Euro 2024
Ahead of the start of the Euro 2024 tournament later this week, we’re encouraging football fans to make sure they behave responsibly.
The tournament kicks off on Friday (14 June) with hosts Germany playing Scotland and England will play their first game on Sunday (16 June).
Policing plans are already in place to make sure everyone is able to enjoy watching the matches safely, whether that be at home or at public screenings.
We do know from past tournaments that several crime types are likely to rise, partly linked to increased alcohol consumption.
Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said: “While we know the vast majority of people will be enjoying the games responsibly, unfortunately we are expecting to see increased reports of certain types of offences.
“We have a duty of care to keep everyone safe and so we are working closely with our partners to make sure we have plans in place to deal with these issues.
“Our priority is making sure everyone can enjoy what is, hopefully, a deep run into the latter stages of the tournament for England.”
Football-related disorder – even if it’s not committed at a match – can see offenders receive football banning orders preventing them from attending fixtures.
One of the most notable increases in crime types seen nationally during football tournaments is domestic abuse. Nationally, reports of domestic abuse rise by 38 per cent if England lose and noticeably increases even if they win.
Ch Insp Bell added: “It’s a very sad reality that football tournaments can mean an increased risk of domestic abuse for many people and we’re working closely with our partners to better understand the link.
“We are working with councils and football clubs on a joint campaign to help increase understanding of the signs of domestic abuse and how to safely intervene and report incidents.
“There will also be an increased focus on drink-driving and reminding people of the importance of being safe on while driving. If you have been drinking overnight, you may still be over the limit in the morning.”
To report an offence, including domestic abuse or someone driving under the influence of alcohol, call 999 or our non-emergency number 101.
Victims of domestic abuse can also access support and advice through the 24/7 national helpline run by Refuge by calling 0808 2000 247 or through the Women’s Aid discreet live chat at https://chat.womensaid.org.uk/
If you are worried that a partner or ex-partner poses a risk to you or has a history of domestic abuse, you can apply for information about the previous history of violence or domestic abuse a person might have under Clare’s Law at: https://www.police.uk/rqo/request/ri/request-information/cl/triage/v2/request-information-under-clares-law/. You can also apply for information on behalf of a friend or relative.