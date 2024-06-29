Have you seen missing Yate man?

We’re growing increasingly concerned for Robin, who has been missing from his home in Yate since the early hours of Tuesday 25 June.

Officers and search and rescue volunteers have been searching areas of the town. These searches continue, but we’re also asking people to check sheds, garages and other outbuildings.

We’d also be grateful if you would review CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage for any sightings.

The last confirmed sighting of Robin was walking along Westerleigh Road at about 12.15pm that Tuesday.

Robin, 47, is believed to be on foot and to have left without his necessary medication or other belongings.

He’s described as being 6ft, slim and white, with short, curly dark brown hair. He has names including “Robin” tattooed on his left arm. He was wearing stonewashed blue jeans, an olive green T-shirt and had a dark blue jumper tied round his waist.