Investigation launched after teenage boy injured in Bristol

We’re investigating after a teenage boy was injured in an incident involving a knife in Bristol yesterday (Thursday 27 June).

The 999 call came in at about 7.40pm, just after the attack which happened near the junction of The Horsefair, Hanover Court and Concorde Street.

Officers attended immediately. The suspect was reported to have been part of a small group of young people who fled after the assault.

The boy, who is 13 years old, went to hospital with injuries and he’s currently in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. His next of kin are aware.

DCI Ben Lavender said: “An investigation is well underway to identify the suspects and our enquiries will continue at pace today.

“We’ll be keeping the boy’s family updated on our progress and will give them any support they need.

“We’d appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with mobile phone/dashcam/doorbell footage which could help, to call us.”