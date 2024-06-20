Man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation

A man has been arrested in connection with our ongoing investigation into a sexual offence in Stapleton, Bristol.

A woman, in her 40s, reported to us she had been sexually assaulted when walking along Wickham Glen at about 1pm on Monday 17 June.

Enquiries have subsequently been carried out and we arrested a man, in his 30s, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 19 June). The man remains in custody at this time.

Additional high-visibility reassurance patrols are being carried out by local officers and we’d encourage anyone with concerns to please speak to them.

We continue to ask anyone who can assist our enquires, or may have been a victim of a similar offence and not yet reported to police, to please to contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5224156250.